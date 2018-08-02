How many violations did Penn State fraternities, sororities have this spring?

Penn State has released the Greek Chapter Scorecards for spring 2018.

The scorecards were rolled out with the Greek life restrictions that followed the hazing death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza.

In spring 2018, there were 2,247 total active members in Interfraternity Council’s 35 chapters, 2,230 in Panhellenic Council’s 20 chapters, 85 in Multicultural Greek Council’s 12 chapters and 44 in National Pan-Hellenic Council’s three chapters.

IFC chapters received 21 violations this spring. Violations listed as “other” include university regulations, disorderly conduct, etc.

Alpha Delta Phi — one alcohol violation, one other

Alpha Gamma Rho — one other

Alpha Kappa Lambda — one other

Alpha Tau Omega — one other

Beta Sigma Beta — two others

Delta Sigma Phi — one alcohol, one other

Kappa Sigma — one other

Phi Gamma Delta — one alcohol

Phi Kappa Psi — one other

Phi Kappa Sigma — one other

Sigma Phi Epsilon — one other





There were no sexual assault or hazing violations reported on the scorecards.

Those numbers don’t include Alpha Chi Rho, Alpha Sigma Phi, Beta Thea Pi, Delta Tau Delta, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Delta Rho, Phi Kappa Tau, Phi Mu Delta, Pi Kappa Phi, Pi Lambda Phi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Nu and Zeta Psi, which were all suspended during spring semester.

Panhellenic chapters received two violations: Gamma Phi Beta and Kappa Kappa Gamma each had an other violation. (Those don’t include Alpha Chi Omega and Alpha Sigma Alpha, both of which were suspended this spring.)

National Pan-Hellenic Council and Multicultural Greek Council chapters received no violations. (That doesn’t include the only multicultural organization currently suspended, Sigma Lambda Gamma.)

IFC has raised more than $59,000 for charities (beyond Thon) so far in 2018, while Panhellenic has raised almost $14,500. Multicultural raised almost $3,200, and National Pan-Hellenic raised about $1,500. (Those numbers don’t factor in the 14 fraternities, six sororities, seven Multicultural orgs and two National Pan-Hellenic chapters that did not report their charitable giving to the university.)

The scorecards also include information about members’ academic performance. The average GPA for all men is 3.11, and for all women, it’s 3.27.

Community service hours per member across the four councils, for the year, range from zero to 19.3.