Penn State, recycling authority prepare for tailgating season. This is what’s new

Penn State football season is right around the corner, and that means it’s time for the county recycling authority to remind fans to recycle and clean up their tailgates.
Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority has met with Penn State several times since photos of litter at tailgates last season galvanized outrage on social media.
Amy Schirf, education coordinator for CCRRA, said that the approach this year is to simplify things.
Only bottles and cans will go in the blue recycling bags now at tailgates, she said. Everything else will go in the clear trash bags, including paper and glass, which were previously recyclable.
The blue and clear bags are widely available in the tailgate lots around Beaver Stadium.
The tailgate ambassadors also will return to walk around and help people figure out what goes where, Schirf said.
Additionally, she said, Penn State is trying to get out the message that people should clean up their tailgate area.
“Leave your tailgate area cleaner than you found it,” Schirf said. “That was also a huge thing last year.”
Schirf said she has “confidence” that the simplified message and tailgate ambassadors will help improve the situation. At the very least, she hopes it won’t be worse than last year.
At the recycling authority, she said they’ve made some operational changes that help out their employees.
“If our guys could tell that a blue bag was full of trash, then we didn’t open it up and sort it,” she said.
Time will tell if people get the message.
