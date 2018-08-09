Penn State police, FBI investigating potential threat

Penn State police and the FBI are investigating a potential threat posted to social media, according to a statement from university police on its Facebook page Thursday.
The agencies are working to determine the potential threat’s credibility, and “there is no immediate danger” to the university community, according to police.
The potential threat was posted to Twitter, according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers.
The content of it has not been disclosed, and it is not clear if the potential threat has been deleted. Police wouldn’t release additional information as the investigation is ongoing.
Police said they take all threats seriously and encouraged the Penn State community to be vigilant.
“The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is paramount,” police said.
