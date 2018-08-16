What to know about Penn State’s move-in weekend

It’s Penn State move-in weekend, and that means out-of-towners trying to navigate downtown State College and Penn State’s campus.
The following traffic changes, according to a Penn State press release, will be in effect starting Friday to help keep pedestrians and drivers safe during move-in weekend:
- The left lane of the 400 block of West College Avenue will be closed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- The right lane of the 600 block of East College Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- East Calder Way, between South Garner Street and Hetzel Street, will be one-way for westbound traffic, Friday-Sunday
State College Police Department is asking motorists to be aware of the increased number of pedestrians and traffic congestion, and to drive safely, according to the release.
State College borough will enforce its no parking 2-6 a.m. areas, as well as one- and two-hour parking restrictions until 6 a.m. Monday. Additionally, lawn parking is not permitted.
Penn State encourages students moving in to unload their vehicles within 20 minutes and then move them to a long-term parking location.
Long-term parking is available at Jordan East and Stadium West, according to Penn State Parking, and no-fare transit is available to the core of campus on the CATA Blue Loop and Red Link, as well as the Campus Shuttle via College Avenue.
