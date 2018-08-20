State College ranked one of safest college towns

Parents dropping their students off at Penn State can rest assured. SafeWise on Monday ranked State College No. 14 on its third annual list of safest college towns.
SafeWise is an online safety website that “helps families and communities make informed decisions” through a collection of reviews, tips, resources and safety information.
To establish the list, SafeWise examined FBI crime data for each city home to an accredited four-year college with a population of more than 15,000 residents. The rankings were based on the incidence of violent crime per capita.
In 2016, according to the FBI, State College (population 58,119), reported 39 violent crimes, with no instances of murder or non-negligent homicide. Using National Center for Education Statistics data, SafeWise also found that with a Penn State student population of 47,000, violent crime on campus was kept to fewer than 75 offenses that same year.
That boils down to .67 violent crimes reported per 1,000 in State College, according to SafeWise. Although violent crimes were low, State College did report 491 property crimes, or 8.45 per 1,000 people.
Brookline, Mass., the home of President John F. Kennedy, made the top of the list with .24 violent crime reported per 1,000 people. Other Pennsylvania towns to make the list include Upper Dublin, Bethlehem and Carlisle, at Nos. 4, 27 and 35, respectively.
Comments