Female student reports ‘unknown male’ assaulted her in Penn State dorm, police say

An indecent assault was reported to Penn State police at 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a university Timely Warning.
The reported assault occurred between 4:45 and 4:57 a.m. Saturday on the second floor of Simmons Hall, located in the South Residence Halls complex on Penn State’s campus, according to police.
Police said a female student reported that an “unknown male entered her room and inappropriately touched her.”
Police weren’t able to provide details about the suspect’s appearance.
“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community,” according to the Timely Warning.
It was the first Timely Warning of Penn State’s 2018 fall semester.
According to Penn State police’s website, Timely Warnings are Clery Act required notifications that are sent to the whole university community to make them aware of a potential or ongoing threat of a Clery reportable offense.
