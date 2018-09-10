Where does Penn State rank among the nation’s top universities?

Penn State ranked No. 59 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 Best National University Rankings.
It tied with Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Last year, Penn State was ranked at No. 52.
The top school in the nation is Princeton, and the best public university is University of California-Los Angeles, according to the rankings.
Here’s how Penn State’s Big Ten peers stacked up:
- Northwestern (the only private college in the conference), No. 10
- University of Michigan, No. 27
- University of Illinois, No. 46
- University of Wisconsin, No. 49
- Ohio State, No. 56
- Purdue, No. 56
- Rutgers, No. 56
- University of Maryland, No. 63
- University of Minnesota, No. 76
- Michigan State, No. 85
- Indiana University, No. 89
- University of Iowa, No. 89
- University of Nebraska, No. 129
