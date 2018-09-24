Penn State Creamery unveils new ice cream flavor. Will you try it?

Penn State Berkey Creamery has a new flavor: White Out, a popcorn-flavored ice cream with white chocolate chips.
It’s been in development for about a year, and it’s available starting Monday — just in time for Penn State’s primetime White Out game against Ohio State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
“We think of different ways that we can actually help Penn State,” said Jim Brown, Creamery assistant manager. “This particular year, we actually looked into our close relationship with Athletics, and, of course, ... Beaver Stadium, and what we could do to actually create a product that could complement Athletics, could complement Penn State, could complement the football program and complement something that’s already here.”
Usually, when the Creamery develops a new flavor, the flavor comes first and the name comes after, said Naomi Minarchick, production supervisor. This time, the White Out name came first and then they had to figure out what the flavor should be.
“We came up with a bunch of different ideas. I ordered a bunch of different samples, everything from marshmallow … to white chocolate swirl, white chocolate variegate, different kinds of white chocolate bits, white covered pretzels, chocolate covered nuts,” she said.
Minarchick continued: ”We even tried like a jalapeno that was clear. We tried all these different clear flavors, coconut. Trying to come up with something that was going to be different that everybody would probably like with White Out.”
White Out will be available in 3-gallon tubs and half-gallons, and, obviously, at the Creamery, should you need some ice cream before you head to the stadium to cheer on the Nittany Lions. (The flavor won’t be available there, because it’s not being sold in pints — though, if it’s popular, they may consider that down the road.)
And because football isn’t the only sport that has a White Out game, the flavor could be around for some other team’s White Outs.
