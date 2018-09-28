This food truck will debut at the White Out game. Could it be a new Penn State tradition?

There’s a new food option coming to a stadium near you Saturday.
Penn State is debuting its Rolling Lion Truck at Penn State football’s primetime White Out matchup against Ohio State.
“We really are positioning the Rolling Lion to be the newest Penn State tradition,” Jim Richard, senior director of Enterprise Services for Penn State Housing and Food Services, said.
He said the food truck will help meet the demands of students, who are on the go and convenience is their No. 1 consideration with how and where they dine, and what they select.
On Saturday, the Rolling Lion will be operational from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and be parked on Curtin Road, near the Agricultural Administration Building.
The menu includes the Line Backer, slow roasted top round of beef, thinly sliced and served on a warm sub roll topped with cheese sauce and homemade barbecue “red zone” sauce; the Gridiron Sandwich, a whisker thin hot or sweet Italian sausage served on a toasted breadstick; seasoned shoelace fries; Penn State Bakery’s Famous Chocolate Chip Cookie on a Stick; drinks; and chips.
Richard said they hope to run the same menu unless there are specialties they pop in and out.
The Rolling Lion will be in operation at the rest of the home football games this season, Richard said.
The hope is that it gets adopted as part of the Penn State family and gameday tradition for students, alumni and visitors, he said.
Eventually, the Rolling Lion might make appearances at other events on campus, Richard said.
“We hope that it is ingrained in those Penn State events, and it becomes part of the culture,” he said.
