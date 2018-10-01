How much crime did Penn State see in 2017?

Penn State has released its 2018 Annual Security Report and Annual Fire Safety Report for University Park.
The University Police and Public Safety Department publishes the report “to inform the Penn State community about campus security policies, initiatives to prevent and respond to crime and emergencies and the occurrence of crime on campus.”
“We at Penn State are committed to providing a safe campus environment, and we ask that everyone takes ownership of this goal,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in the report.
2017 Clery data
The Clery Act requires disclosure of campus security policy and campus crime statistics.
According to the report, the following statistics generally reflect the number of criminal incidents reported to the various authorities.
- Negligent manslaughter: one, non-campus
- Rape: 37, on campus; one, public property; 16, non-campus
- Fondling: 20, on campus; one, non-campus
- Robbery: two, on campus
- Aggravated assault: 12, on campus; four, public property; three, non-campus
- Burglary: 36, on campus; two, non-campus; two, unfounded
- Motor vehicle theft: three, on campus; one, unfounded
- Arson: seven, on campus
- Domestic violence: five, on campus; one, public property
- Dating violence: 12, on campus; one, non-campus
- Stalking: 24, on campus
- Drug arrests: 296, on campus; 15, public property; two, non-campus
- Alcohol arrests: 752, on campus; 33, public property; 59, non-campus
- Hate crimes, all on campus: two aggravated assaults (one national origin, one race); one larceny (sexual orientation); one simple assault (race); four incidents of intimidation (two race, two religion); and two incidents of vandalism (race)
According to the report, public property is defined as “all public property, including thoroughfares, streets, sidewalks and parking facilities, that is within the campus, or immediately adjacent to and accessible from the campus.” Non-campus is defined as “any building or property owned or controlled by a student organization that is officially recognized by the institution; or any building or property owned or controlled by an institution that is used in direct support of, or in relation to, the institution’s educational purposes, is frequently used by students, and is not within the same reasonably contiguous geographic area of the institution.”
Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Report Act
According to the report, crime statistics are reported to the Pennsylvania State Police for annual publication.
There were 465 actual Part I offenses on Penn State’s campus in 2017. Part I offenses include criminal homicide (zero); forcible rape (30); robbery (two); assault (15); burglary (36); larceny - theft (371); motor vehicle theft (four); and arson (seven).
There were also 1,953 actual Part II offenses on campus last year. Part II offenses include non-aggravated assaults (51); forgery and counterfeiting (33); fraud (30); embezzlement (zero); stolen property (two); vandalism (139); weapons, carrying, possessing (two); prostitution and commercialized vice (three); sex offenses, excluding prostitution and rape (30); drug abuse violations (656); gambling (zero); offenses against family and children (zero); DUI (41); liquor law violations (519); drunkenness (144); disorderly conduct (235); vagrancy (zero); and all other offenses, excluding traffic (68).
In 2015, there were 473 Part I offenses and 1,754 Part II offenses. In 2016, there were 562 Part I offenses and 1,861 Part II offenses.
View the full security report on Penn State police’s website.
