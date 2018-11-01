State College ranked one of the best places to move to in the United States

Reader’s Digest recently named State College to its 15 best places to move to in the United States list.
“These fascinating small cities and burgeoning big towns across the United States offer great green spaces, myriad recreational opportunities, thriving downtowns, and active local communities — not to mention reasonable real estate prices — making them the perfect destinations to set up house and put down roots. But hurry, it’s only a matter of time before they get discovered (and overcrowded and overpriced),” Reader’s Digest says.
Reader’s Digest calls State College one of the fastest growing, most educated and safest college towns in the United States.
It also cites the top outdoor hiking, biking, and fly-fishing experiences surrounding “Happy Valley.”
The other communities on the list are Fort Wayne, Indiana; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi; Carmel, Indiana; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Rockford, Illinois; Santa Margarita, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; Kansas City; Burlington, Vermont; Poughkeepsie, New York; Georgetown, Texas; Reno Tahoe, Nevada; and Templeton, California.
