Penn State student reports indecent assault by an ‘unknown person,’ police say

A Penn State student reported a sexual assault to university police on Wednesday, according to a Penn State Timely Warning.
The reported assault occurred between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Wednesday in a residence hall in the Pollock housing complex, the warning said.
The victim reported that an “unknown person” entered a dorm room and indecently assaulted the victim, according to the warning.
Police have not been provided with the details of the suspect’s appearance.
“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community,” the warning said.
It was the eighth Timely Warning of the semester, and the second in the past week. According to a Timely Warning issued by the university on Nov. 1, a student reported being sexually assaulted by a known male on Oct. 18 in an on campus residence hall in the North Halls complex.
According to Penn State police’s website, Timely Warnings are Clery Act required notifications that are sent to the whole university community to make them aware of a potential or ongoing threat of a Clery reportable offense.
