The first country band to play at the Bryce Jordan Center is coming back

In 1996, Alabama performed the first country concert at the Bryce Jordan Center. Now the Country Music Hall of Fame band is stopping back in Happy Valley on its 50th anniversary tour.
Alabama will perform with special guests The Charlie Daniels Band on April 27 at the BJC.
“Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for Alabama’s stellar career,” according to a press release from the BJC. “Alabama introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today’s brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.”
The band has charted 43 No. 1 singles and won more than 179 Country Music Association, Grammy and Academy of Country Music awards, according to the press release.
Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the BJC, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center, Altoona Campus Ticket Outlet, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
