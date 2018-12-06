How does Penn State’s World Campus stack up to others online?

Penn State’s World Campus has been ranked No. 1 on TheBestSchools.org’s 50 Best Online Colleges & Universities 2019 list.
In its two decades of existence, Penn State’s World Campus has grown to be the university’s second-largest campus. According to its website, it has almost 20,000 students.
World Campus offers more than 150 accredited graduate degrees, undergraduate degrees, certificates and minors.
“World Campus graduates and traditional Penn State students will earn the same highly respected degree, as well as membership in the nation’s largest alumni network,” TheBestSchools.org said.
The ranking pointed to online students receiving instruction from the same “world-class” faculty members who teach on Penn State’s campuses. Additionally, the ranking cites online students’ access to academic advisers, career services, online tutoring and library services.
In January, Penn State was ranked in the top 10 of six categories in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Online Programs — No. 4, online graduate engineering; No. 5, online graduate business; No. 7 (tie), online bachelor’s degrees; No. 8 (tie), online graduate computer information technology; No. 8 (tie), online graduate education; and No. 10, online MBA.
