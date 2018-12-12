Penn State is ‘investigating ways’ to conserve 365 acres of its land near Toll Brothers site

Penn State announced Tuesday that it is “investigating ways to conserve” 365 acres of land that it owns between Whitehall Road and Rothrock State Forest at Musser Gap in Ferguson Township.
“Our vision for this area is to not only help protect the local water supply, plant and animal species, but also make it a place where people can enjoy nature, learn about the environment and be inspired,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a press release.
According to the release, Penn State is partnering with ClearWater Conservancy on the effort.
ClearWater — a local nonprofit that’s mission is to conserve and restore natural resources in central Pa. — will work with the community and gather input from local residents, the university release said.
The conservancy last year reached the $2.75 million fundraising goal for its Slab Cabin Run Initiative to permanently conserve a little more than 300 acres of agricultural land — the Meyer Dairy property and the Everhart Farm.
“ClearWater is excited to partner with Penn State and engage our local community around this important initiative. Public input is key to shape future use of the MG2V site — not only for our community today, but for generations to come,” Deb Nardone, executive director of the conservancy, said in the press release. “We will be leading public engagement sessions and surveying stakeholders in the community beginning this January.”
The first community forum is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County, 780 Waupelani Drive, State College.
David Gray, senior vice president for finance and business at Penn State, said in the release that the university will be careful and deliberate in its approach to this process.
“We will consult extensively with the local community and government as we consider passive use options that help protect the overall environment, including the water supply, while advancing the university’s core missions of education, research and outreach,” he said.
According to the press release, a team of Penn State students spent fall semester studying the property as part of a landscape architecture course.
Eliza Pennypacker, professor and head of landscape architecture, said students, led and mentored by faculty, examined various aspects of the MG2V property, including the biophysical, geological, hydrological, ecological, agricultural and historic characteristics of the land.
Another class will continue the work during spring semester, expanding the project by working with ClearWater, Pennypacker said. Using information gathered in the fall class and stakeholder feedback, the students will then come up with preliminary ideas for possible future uses for the land.
The property borders on Rothrock State Forest to the south and the proposed Whitehall Road Regional Park to the north. It also neighbors the Toll Brothers’ The Cottages at State College development site.
Penn State and Toll Brothers, a Horsham-based developer, closed on a $13.5 million sales agreement for about 45 acres of university-owned farmland along Whitehall Road in December 2017. Toll Brothers is building a luxury student housing complex.
The development received final approval from the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors three years ago, but it’s been challenged in court and protested by community members. The site was occupied for 124 days in summer 2017.
The Nittany Valley Water Coalition — which is now known as the Nittany Valley Environmental Coalition — had led the charge to block the development.
The group contended that sourcewater will be at risk if the Whitehall land is developed. Toll Brothers and Penn State have said that the risks have been mitigated.
The 45 acres sold to Toll Brothers was part of a 565-acre parcel owned by Penn State.
