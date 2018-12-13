Police respond to ‘tragic situation’ at Tudek Park early Thursday morning

Penn State police confirmed that a “tragic situation” involving a student took place early Thursday morning at Tudek Park in Ferguson Township.
According to a press release from Ferguson Township police, a 23-year-old man called 911 to report that “he was at the park with a gun and intended to harm himself.”
Ferguson Township police and trained negotiators, including officers from Patton Township, Penn State and State College, “isolated the area to ensure that no one visiting the park at the time was in danger,” the release said.
According to the release, the victim shot himself while negotiators were attempting to help him.
He was “conscious and alert” as he was taken by medical helicopter to a trauma center, Ferguson Township police said.
The university issued an alert on social media at 5:57 a.m., warning the public of an “ongoing police matter,” and asking people to avoid the area. A second alert, indicating that the incident had been cleared, was issued at 6:40 a.m. The university also sent text messages early Thursday morning.
A Penn State police spokesperson said that they are in the process of offering assistance and support to the student and his family.
Ferguson Township police is leading the investigation, with Penn State assisting.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Hotline counselors are also available 24/7 at Centre Helps — call or text 814-237-5855 for free and confidential support.
