Police believe threats at Penn State part of ‘national hoax,’ conclude investigation

Bomb threats made to several University Park buildings on Thursday afternoon were determined to be part of a nationwide hoax, and no further law enforcement action is planned regarding the matter, Penn State said in a universitywide alert at 5 p.m.
The university initially notified students, faculty and staff of the threats via its alert system at 2:15 p.m., encouraging everyone to “remain vigilant” while local law enforcement agencies and the FBI investigate.
By 2:51 p.m, the university issued a release, saying that the threats were believed to have been a hoax, but that the investigation was ongoing.
They are “investigating a message received by individuals in multiple locations on campus and across the state. At this time, police say the threat appears to be part of a national hoax, however, an investigation is ongoing,” the release said.
According to the release, individuals in these university buildings received the message, which was sent by email: Rider Building; University Park Airport; Tyson Building; Johnston/Findlay Commons in East Halls; the Agricultural Sciences and Industries Building; Henning Building; Redifer Commons; and the Greenburg Complex.
A police presence was maintained in those buildings during the investigation, but no evacuations occurred and the campus remained opened.
Government agencies, news organizations, schools and businesses across the country received the emailed threats, which appear to have been meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money, according to the New York City Police Department, which responded to several of them.
Pennsylvania State Police also told CNN that they were “investigating some bomb threats in the eastern part of the state.”
State College police encouraged anyone who received an emailed threat to save it, and contact local law enforcement.
