University Park Airport is adding more flights

More flight options are coming to University Park Airport in the spring.
American Airlines will offer two flights a day — 50-seat regional jet service — to Chicago O’Hare International Airport starting April 2.
It’s a “great addition,” said Bryan Rodgers, director of University Park Airport.
He said American is looking to complement its current offerings to Philadelphia International Airport and is also seeing continued demand for flights to Chicago.
“By far the most popular hub” that University Park Airport serves is Chicago, Rodgers said. United already has four or five flights daily to Chicago.
The airport and Centre County Airport Authority are “always” working hard to enhance the service, he said.
Last spring, GoJet Airlines, on behalf of United, started providing service to O’Hare in a 70-seat jet that features six first-class seats, 16 economy plus seats and 48 economy seats.
University Park began offering direct flights to Chicago in January 2014.
The State College airport also offers direct flights to Philadelphia (American Airlines), Washington, D.C. (United) and Detroit (Delta).
