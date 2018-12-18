Penn State

Parkland mass shooting survivor to speak at Penn State

By Sarah Rafacz

December 18, 2018 01:14 PM

David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., raises his fist after speaking during the “March for Our Lives” rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced Tuesday that David Hogg, co-founder of March For Our Lives, will speak at the university on Jan. 18.

Hogg survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. A gunman killed 17 people in the massacre.

March For Our Lives was created by two dozen students who survived the attack. They wanted to “ensure that what happened at their school never happens again,” according to the March For Our Lives website.

Hogg was among those who spoke at the “March For Our Lives” rally in support of gun control in Washington, D.C., on March 24.

He’ll speak at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. Tickets will be available to Penn State students on Jan. 7 and to the general public on Jan. 14.

