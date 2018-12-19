Penn State

Gingerbread replica of Nittany Lion Inn now on display

By David Kaplan WTAJ

December 19, 2018 10:51 AM

Penn State Bakery continues gingerbread Nittany Lion Inn tradition

For more than a decade, Penn State Bakery staff have made a gingerbread replica of the Nittany Lion Inn in State College. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content.
By
Up Next
For more than a decade, Penn State Bakery staff have made a gingerbread replica of the Nittany Lion Inn in State College. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content.
By

The gingerbread house is a time-old tradition for the holidays, but the Nittany Lion inn takes the tradition a step further.

For 11 years in a row Heather Luse, Executive Pastry Chef for the Penn State Bakery, and her team have made a gingerbread replica of the Nittany Lion Inn hotel. (Click here to read more from WTAJ)

This is part of the Centre Daily Times’ partnership with WTAJ for daily news content.

  Comments  

things to do