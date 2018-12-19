Gingerbread replica of Nittany Lion Inn now on display

The gingerbread house is a time-old tradition for the holidays, but the Nittany Lion inn takes the tradition a step further.
For 11 years in a row Heather Luse, Executive Pastry Chef for the Penn State Bakery, and her team have made a gingerbread replica of the Nittany Lion Inn hotel. (Click here to read more from WTAJ)
