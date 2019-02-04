Penn State, State College nonprofit respond to social media backlash over ‘sexist’ ad

Penn State has removed an on-campus ad from the Pregnancy Resource Clinic in State College after backlash on social media calling it inherently sexist and in poor taste.
The ad read, “Do you Wonder what that Woman gave you? You could have an STI. Get tested.” It included a depiction of the DC Comics character Wonder Woman in a caricature of a woman’s bathroom sign.
The ad was placed in the “Toilet Paper,” a weekly publication attached in plastic holders onto the back of bathroom stall doors in the HUB-Robeson Center.
Content for the “Toilet Paper” can be submitted by students, staff or non-Recognized Student Organizations to the HUB Marketing Team, according to its website.
Social media reaction to the ad was swift over the weekend, with thousands of retweets and reactions on Twitter from those viewing the ad as sexist. One New York-based Twitter account with more than 125,000 followers pointed to statistics from the Centers of Disease Control that college men have on average more than triple the amount of sexual partners as college women and asked why Penn State was participating in “blame shifting.”
On Saturday afternoon, the university responded in a tweet, saying it was “looking into the placement of this ad.”
By Monday morning, Penn State University spokeswoman Lisa Powers said the ad had been removed and said they will be reviewing their guidelines and processes.
The nonprofit Pregnancy Resource Clinic, located at 423 Pugh St., also responded to outrage over the ad, apologizing in a Facebook post made early Sunday morning.
“We admit our mistake, our need for learning, and ask for you to accept our apology. You matter to us — even though our mistake looks like we don’t,” the post read. “Thanks for helping us learn how to serve you and those you love and care about better. We will do better. Because you matter.”
