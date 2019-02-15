Thon 2019 kicks off with surprise performance by Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer of “Fine by Me” and “Honey I’m Good” fame was this year’s surprise performer during the first night of the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.

After speculation of a surprise performance at 8 p.m. Friday, the Bryce Jordan Center’s lights dimmed, and Grammer’s band rushed the stage, opening with another one of his hits, “Good to be Alive.”

Grammer played some of his hits in the hourlong concert, from “85” to “Spaceship,” to even a performance of one of his newest singles, “Don’t Give Up On Me,” getting the crowd involved throughout the song.

Surprise! @andygrammer is here to perform during THON Weekend 2019, thanks to @pncbank! We are excited for you to pump up the BJC! pic.twitter.com/ohchQOQ2FJ — Penn State THON (@THON) February 16, 2019

He dedicated the performance to his mother, who passed away of cancer, and thanked the crowd of more than 700 dancers for what they were doing this weekend.

“You guys are the best. Keep doing it,” Grammer said.

Past surprise performances at Thon have included DNCE in 2017 and Misterwives in 2018.

Thon continues through Sunday at the BJC. To livestream the event, visit thon.org/livestream-2.