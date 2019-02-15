Penn State

Thon 2019 kicks off with surprise performance by Andy Grammer

By Michael Sneff

February 15, 2019 10:20 PM

Thon 2019 gets underway

The 2019 line dance is introduced during the first hour of Thon on Feb. 15 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
By
Up Next
The 2019 line dance is introduced during the first hour of Thon on Feb. 15 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
By
UNIVERSITY PARK

Andy Grammer of “Fine by Me” and “Honey I’m Good” fame was this year’s surprise performer during the first night of the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon.

After speculation of a surprise performance at 8 p.m. Friday, the Bryce Jordan Center’s lights dimmed, and Grammer’s band rushed the stage, opening with another one of his hits, “Good to be Alive.”

Grammer played some of his hits in the hourlong concert, from “85” to “Spaceship,” to even a performance of one of his newest singles, “Don’t Give Up On Me,” getting the crowd involved throughout the song.

He dedicated the performance to his mother, who passed away of cancer, and thanked the crowd of more than 700 dancers for what they were doing this weekend.

“You guys are the best. Keep doing it,” Grammer said.

Past surprise performances at Thon have included DNCE in 2017 and Misterwives in 2018.

Thon continues through Sunday at the BJC. To livestream the event, visit thon.org/livestream-2.

Related stories from Centre Daily Times

penn-state

  Comments  

things to do