Penn State student reports on-campus robbery

A robbery was reported to Penn State police Thursday, according to a university timely warning.
The student told police that two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts asked for money outside Thompson Hall, on the west portion of campus between Pollock and Curtin roads, at about 6:45 a.m.
It was reported to Penn State police about six hours later and the student also told police no weapon was involved or threatened. No other description of the men was provided.
“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community,” the warning said.
It was the fourth timely warning of the semester and second consecutive alleged robbery. The first two warnings were for alleged sexual assaults.
Penn State police said there is no known connection to the previous alleged robbery at this time. Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 863-1111.
“The safety of our students is a top priority and our detectives are actively investigating this matter,” police said.
According to Penn State police’s website, timely warning notifications are required by the Clery Act required and are sent to the entire university community to make them aware of a potential or ongoing threat of a Clery reportable offense.
