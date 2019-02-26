Why Penn State’s president is asking for nearly $20 million more in state funding

Penn State President Eric Barron took the floor Tuesday in front of the Pennsylvania Senate Appropriations Committee to request a $19.6 million increase in state funding for the university “to see if we can make in-state tuition flat.”

State appropriations for Penn State have remained flat since 2000, around $320 million, according to a university budget presentation.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year keeps state appropriations flat for Penn State.

The $19.6 million in requested additional funds would bring Penn State’s overall appropriations to $347 million for the budget year that begins July 1 — a 6 percent increase from this year’s appropriations. The requested funds break down to a $14.2 million increase in general support, a $1.4 million increase for Penn College and, a $3.2 million increase in the Agricultural Research and Cooperative Extension and an $804,000 increase in state and federal medical assistance for Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, said the state is taking a “comprehensive look at higher education funding” and forming a bicameral commission on the subject. He asked each leader of the state-related universities — Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University — how they define their institutions’ missions and how they “ought to relate” to other state-funded institutions such as community colleges and the State System of Higher Education.

Penn State’s mission as a land-grant university, said Barron, is “in service to society, in service to the commonwealth.” In educating more Pennsylvania residents than any other state or state-related school, Penn State promotes economic development, job creation, agricultural extension activities and outreach, he said.

He supports using metrics and performance-based initiatives to designate funding, he said. “Any time you can have confidence that we spend your ... dollars wisely ... that’s a good thing,” he said.

Sen. Andy Dinniman, D-Chester, asked Barron and Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher about a proposed legislative program meant to help foster children afford to attend college.

Barron said flat state appropriations played a role in his choice not to commit to the program. “We have enormous pressure to keep tuition flat,” he said. “... To add an additional burden means I have to pass on that cost to students.”

While he said he supports the idea of providing tuition assistance to foster students, he said the decision boils down to keeping tuition flat and supporting foster students in other ways.

Enrollment and economic challenges were also a focus during the hearing. Sen. David Argall, R-Berks and Schuykill, said he was concerned about enrollment decreases projected between now and 2026 due to a roughly 15 percent decline in college-age students in Pennsylvania.

Barron said Penn State’s admissions and financial offices are streamlined across the University Park campus and all Commonwealth campuses. “We work incredibly hard at saving resources,” he said. “We sometimes share faculty (and) we provide online education that allows people to transition from one campus to another campus.”

Penn State has 20 undergraduate campuses, including University Park.

The university has a campus within 30 miles of 96 percent of all Pennsylvania residents, and many of its campuses allow students to live at home and commute to school. “This promotes a considerable amount of access,” he said.

What does Penn State contribute to the state economy?

According to a recent study from financial expert David Swenson, Penn State contributed more than $11.6 billion to the state economy and supported 105,000 jobs both directly and indirectly in fiscal year 2017.

Penn State will also have an economic extension called a LaunchBox, at “every single one of the towns that has a campus,” Barron said. These offices help not just students and staff but any community member who wants to launch a business, in order to foster economic development and job retention in the state, he said.

“We really work hard with this tuning to the community,” he said.

To help students with debt, a concern of Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Berks, Barron said Penn State just endowed a financial literacy center. Penn State also supports a program for juniors transitioning from a Commonwealth campus to University Park, the Raise.me and Open Doors scholarship programs and Complete Penn State, a program designed to help students finish their degrees if they leave without completing credits, he said.

Every campus, excluding University Park, has a student median income that mirrors the Pennsylvania median income, demonstrating Penn State’s ability to attract students from different income brackets, Barron said. According to an analysis by the Association of American Universities, a student from the bottom 20 percent of the income bracket who attends a university like Penn State has a 40 percent or higher chance of ending up in the top 20 percent of family income, he said.

With anti-hazing legislation fresh in Senate memory, Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, asked Barron if there were any metrics to show if Senate Bill 1090 is working at Penn State.

Penn State has limited social mixers, taken control of monitoring parties, banned hard alcohol from parties and deferred Greek Life recruitment, said Barron. From before reforms were put in place to now, he said, alcohol-related crime in State College dropped 50 percent; the number of alcohol related emergency room visits dropped 17 percent; and the sexual assault rate dropped “considerably,” though he did not provide numbers.

Penn State also just unveiled a multi-million research center to study Greek life, Barron said.

June 30 is the deadline for finalizing the state budget.