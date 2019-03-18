Beto O’Rourke to hold meet and greet at Penn State

Less than a week after announcing his presidential campaign, former three-term Texas congressman and Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke will visit Penn State Tuesday for a meet and greet.
O’Rourke and his team will be at the HUB-Robeson Center from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 129 ABC to speak to members of the community, according to his campaign website.
Those who wish to attend the meet and greet must RSVP on the event page, act.betoorourke.com/event/meet-greet-beto/29045?source=fbevent.
“Beto is traveling to towns and cities across American to introduce himself and hear from people like you about the ways we can move this country forward,” the event page reads.
The Democrat announced his presidential campaign Thursday after soaring to popularity during his 2018 midterm campaign for incumbent Ted Cruz’s Senate seat. O’Rourke lost by a slim margin, but has returned to the spotlight, this time vying for the top seat in a crowded Democratic candidate field.
According to his Facebook page, the State College event will be his eighth meet and greet since announcing his run. From State College, he’s set to travel to Keene, New Hampshire, for a Tuesday evening meet and greet.
In the first 24 hours after he announced his campaign, O’Rourke raised over $6 million, according to the New York Times.
