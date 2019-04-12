Penn State

Indecent assaults reported at Penn State football Lasch Building, police say

Penn State issued a timely warning Thursday about reported indecent assaults at the Lasch Building that took place for more than a year.

Penn State police received a third-party report that a known Penn State student inappropriately touched other students in the building, which is located on the south eastern portion of campus, adjacent to Hastings Road. The Lasch Building is home to the Nittany Lions’ weight room, locker rooms, staff offices and other facilities.

The indecent assaults started in the building Jan. 6, 2018, and continued through Thursday, according to the timely warning.

“It can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community,” the warning said.

It was the 13th timely warning sent by police since Sept. 8. Ten of those warnings involved sexual assaults.

