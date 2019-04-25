Sentence reduced for two former Beta Theta Pi brothers

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says Jim Piazza speaks about the death of his son, Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away in February after injuries from a party at Beta Theta Pi at Penn State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jim Piazza speaks about the death of his son, Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away in February after injuries from a party at Beta Theta Pi at Penn State.

Two former Beta Theta Pi brothers involved in the Penn State fraternity hazing case have had their sentences reduced.

Joshua Kurczewski and Michael Bonatucci were sentenced to jail time on April 2, but that sentence has been reduced to house arrest because they can be monitored in Pennsylvania. (Read more from WTAJ)