Sentence reduced for two former Beta Theta Pi brothers

By Evan Hinkley , Kevin Petrochko and Emma Catalano

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says

Two former Beta Theta Pi brothers involved in the Penn State fraternity hazing case have had their sentences reduced.

Joshua Kurczewski and Michael Bonatucci were sentenced to jail time on April 2, but that sentence has been reduced to house arrest because they can be monitored in Pennsylvania. (Read more from WTAJ)

