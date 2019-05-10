Piazzas hope to spread their message, speak to larger Penn State crowds about hazing

No parent should have to go through this, Jim Piazza says Jim Piazza speaks about the death of his son, Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away in February after injuries from a party at Beta Theta Pi at Penn State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jim Piazza speaks about the death of his son, Timothy Piazza. Piazza passed away in February after injuries from a party at Beta Theta Pi at Penn State.

For more than a year, Jim and Evelyn Piazza have toured the country to talk to college students about hazing. They go into graphic details about what happened during and after their son Tim suffered fatal injuries at a fraternity hazing event at Penn State in February 2017.

While the Piazzas said they appreciate what Penn State President Eric Barron has done to lead the conversation on hazing, they don’t know why their message isn’t getting to more people at Penn State. (Read more from WTAJ)