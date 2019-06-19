Penn State
One of the final former frat brothers tied to Penn State hazing case receives sentence
Another former Beta Theta Pi brother receives sentence
One of the final former Beta Theta Pi brothers tied to the Penn State fraternity hazing case was sentenced Tuesday in the Centre County Courthouse Annex.
Jonathan Kanzler, 20, of Coopersburg, was sentenced to six months probation and $3,500 in fines. The sentence, from Judge Brian Marshall, comes after Kanzler pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to minors. Kanzler, in May 2018, also faced two counts of hazing, but those charges were dropped when he pleaded guilty. (Read more here from WTAJ)
