Emergency crews respond to a disabled aircraft at University Park Airport

A disabled plane sits off the runway at University Park Airport on Wednesday. Photo provided

EMS and hazmat were called to the University Park Airport at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an aircraft that had “bounced off the runway,” according to 911 dispatch.

According to initial reports, everyone was out of the twin-engine plane, and there was no damage to “life or property.” An airport official later confirmed that four people were on board and no one was injured.

The runway was expected to be closed for about an hour while crews cleaned up, WTAJ, the CDT’s TV news partner, reported at 1:43 p.m.

WTAJ and CDT reporters are on scene and will provide updates when they become available.