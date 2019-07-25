Penn State’s CIO placed on administrative leave

Michael Kubit, left, participates in a panel on private sector broadband solutions at the Pennsylvania Priorities summit in April. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State’s vice president for information technology and chief information officer is on administrative leave, the university confirmed.

Michael Kubit was placed on leave Monday, according to sources in the IT department.

While Kubit is on leave, Donald J. Welch will serve as acting vice president, Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a statement.

Welch, who has been Penn State’s chief information security officer for three years, will continue working on “critical priorities” for the university, said Powers. These include “securing Penn State’s information assets, eliminating redundancies and aligning resources with our mission of outreach, teaching and research, and creating capacity to support innovation.”

There is no investigation into Kubit, Powers said. The university declined to share any more information concerning Kubit’s leave, citing “personnel matters” as “confidential.”

Kubit came to Penn State early 2017 from Case Western Reserve University, where he held many high-level IT roles and most recently served as deputy chief information officer. He holds over 25 years of experience in higher education.

Kubit’s leave comes in the midst of a large transition to consolidate 80 separate IT units at Penn State into one organization. In his July monthly letter to the department, Kubit wrote that the department’s 2,000 professionals are part of “the largest IT transformation in higher ed,” with goals that include aligning resources, optimizing investments and creating “capacity to support innovation.”