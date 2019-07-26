Country superstar Jason Aldean announces return to the Bryce Jordan Center

Jason Aldean performs “When She Says Baby” in Macon Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hits, talks about recording the song's video in Sanford Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hits, talks about recording the song's video in Sanford Stadium.

Country superstar Jason Aldean will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center for the sixth time this fall.

Aldean, who last performed in State College in 2016, will bring his “Ride All Night” tour to the BJC on Sept. 21. He’ll bring with him special guests Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.

The three-time and reigning ACM “Entertainer of the Year” launched his “Ride All Night” tour in May, according to his website. During his last stop at the BJC in 2016, his openers were Thomas Rhett and A Thousand Horses.

Aldean’s first appearance at the BJC was in 2006, when he opened for Rascal Flatts and Blake Shelton. He opened for Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert a year later and headlined shows at the BJC in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

Tickets for th Sept. 21 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 at www.ticketmaster.com or the BJC ticket office. Visit https://bjc.psu.edu/jason-aldean-ride-all-night-tour for more information.