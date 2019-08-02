Penn State police announce new chief of operations after nationwide search

K-9 Roni is introduced as newest addition to Penn State Police Penn State Police Officer Phil Peng and K-9 Roni recently completed their training through State Police K-9 school to be certified in finding explosives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State Police Officer Phil Peng and K-9 Roni recently completed their training through State Police K-9 school to be certified in finding explosives.

Penn State police announced its newest chief of operations Friday after a nationwide search that began in January.

Joseph Milek, assistant chief of police at Oklahoma State University, is set to supervise police operations at Penn State’s 22 campuses in Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to start Aug. 26, according to a press release from the university.

“I am honored to join Penn State University police and public safety because the department is dedicated to serving and protecting the Penn State community with respect, professionalism and accountability,” Milek said in a statement. “I am excited to guide a department that subscribes to Penn State’s values and strive to be a leader in innovative campus policing and public safety practices.”

Milek is set to replace Keith Morris, who resigned in February to pursue other professional opportunities and spend more time with his family, according to the university.

Milek and John Petrick, the university’s chief of police administration, are scheduled to work together under Charlie Noffsinger, the university’s assistant vice president for police and public safety, according to the press release.

“Chief Milek has extensive experience in law enforcement and higher education, which will be a major asset to the department as we continue to grow and develop as one department at 22 campuses across Pennsylvania,” Noffsinger said in a statement.

Milek, a graduate of Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati, also served as Xavier’s director of public safety and police chief and was a member of the Cincinnati Police Department for more than 20 years. He has 26 years of law enforcement experience, the university said.