Going to the PSU football game or traveling for Labor Day? Here’s what to know about traffic

With Penn State’s first home football game against Idaho on Saturday, the state Department of Transportation released traffic advisories for several different routes leading to Beaver Stadium.

Route 322 and 22

If you’re heading north from the Harrisburg area, roadwork on Routes 322 and 22 could cause delays.

On U.S. Route 22 in Juniata County, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction about a mile east of the Arch Rock interchange, said PennDOT. Further north on U.S. Route 322/22 in the Burnham area west of Lewistown, westbound traffic is restricted to one lane. For eastbound traffic, two lanes are currently open, but starting Sept. 3, the eastbound passing lane will be closed, said PennDOT.

Driving on Route 322 across the Mifflin/Centre County line through the village of Potters Mills, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction, said PennDOT, making travel delays likely. In this zone, there are 12-foot and 14-foot width restrictions.

Heading east from the Johnstown area on Route 22, there are lane restrictions in the Armaugh area stretching from two miles west of the Route 56 interchange to half a mile east of the Route 403 interchange, said PennDOT. This route also has a 10-foot width restriction.

Interstate 80 and Route 26

Coming from the Lock Haven area, there is a traffic signal at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit on Route 26. PennDOT said this traffic pattern should alleviate “major congestion and back-ups” on I-80 westbound toward the Bellefonte exit.

On I-80 eastbound coming from western Pennsylvania, there is bridge work that includes lane restrictions between DuBois/mile-marker 97 to east of DuBois/MM 101, said PennDOT. Speed is reduced to 55 mph in work zones and there are 12-foot width restrictions. In Clearfield County at mile-marker 125 on I-80 heading both eastbound and westbound, there is bridge work with lane shifts, said PennDOT.

Atherton Street

On Atherton Street, PennDOT will not implement any additional lane closures from this Friday through Monday due to the home football game and the Labor Day holiday. As a result, two lanes will be open in each direction to and from the university.

On North Atherton Street, bridge repair work on a bridge that spans Interstate 99 has a lane restriction for one-way, westbound traffic, said PennDOT.

PennDOT spokesperson Marla Fannin said drivers should check 511pa.com on their day of travel for up-to-date traffic conditions.