University Park airport has received another grant. Here’s what the money will go toward

Penn State’s University Park Airport was one of 29 Pennsylvania airports that received a total of $13.7 million in state grant funding for infrastructure and equipment upgrades.

University Park received $75,000 to joint seal its runway, according to a press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

“Investments in our aviation infrastructure is vital to the economic vitality of the commonwealth,” Wolf said in a press release. “Hundreds of thousands of jobs are supported by aviation in Pennsylvania and the new investments announced today will help airports bolster commerce and attract more customers.”

Earlier this month, University Park airport received a $1.8 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, which it will use to update its snow removal equipment. That equipment update will be in place by next winter, UP Director Bryan Rodgers told the CDT.

University Park airport announced in June that Allegiant Air will add service to Tampa/St. Petersburg and Orlando/Sanford in October, a move that coincides with the airport’s planned expansion and equipment overhaul.

Pennsylvania ranks 13th in the country in the number of public-use aviation facilities as of April, according to the Governor’s office. The state has 127 airports, heliports, and seaplane bases. The latest investments in the state’s airports are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, Aviation Development Program and the Multimodal Fund.