Penn State police officer placed on leave after report of unintentional firearm discharge

A Penn State police officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into unintentional firearm discharge.

According to a release from Penn State police, the reported firearm discharge involving the off-duty officer happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday in Patton Township. No one was injured, though a neighboring residence was damaged.

Patton Township police will investigate the incident, according to the release, and Penn State police will conduct an internal investigation.

