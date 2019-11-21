Three cases of mumps confirmed at Penn State, officials say. Here’s what you need to know

Following three confirmed cases of mumps, Penn State is urging community members to take precaution and contact medical personnel if they experience symptoms.

On Thursday, the university announced that University Health Services, a unit of Student Affairs, reported that the infectious disease was detected on the University Park campus. The impacted students have been isolated as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health protocols.

According to the university, UHS staff members are working with the Department of Health to identify individuals who made close contact with the three confirmed cases.

The highly infectious disease is passed through saliva and respiratory secretion.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of mumps — including swollen glands, headache, fever and cold-like symptoms — or anyone who has been in close contact with someone with mumps is encouraged by Penn State to schedule an appointment with UHS or seek treatment from their primary care provider.

Penn State does require all undergraduate and graduate students to be immunized against measles, mumps and rubella. Students are required to have two doses of the mumps vaccine, or bloodwork showing immunity due to a previous mumps infection. Those who don’t may be excluded from campus for up to 26 days, according to a Penn State release.

“Those who cannot provide proof of vaccination may be excluded from campus, in an attempt to stop the disease from spreading,” the release said.

Most recent cases of mumps nationally are documented in students who received the CDC-recommended two doses of MMR vaccine. While two doses normally provides enough immunity to the infection, the vaccination does not guarantee protection. According to the CDC, the mumps component of the MMR vaccine is 88% effective.

This is not the first series of confirmed cases this year. In April, Penn State reported three confirmed and two suspected cases of mumps.

There is no treatment for mumps, but UHS encourages anyone with symptoms to rest, drink plenty of fluids and take over-the-counter medication to ease the symptoms. They are also urged to stay at home and isolate themselves for five days after the onset of symptoms and avoid sharing food or drink.