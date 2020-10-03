Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Penn State

3 separate sexual assaults reported on Penn State campus early Saturday morning

Three separate sexual assaults were reported to have occurred on Penn State’s campus during Saturday’s early morning hours, with two of the forcible assaults coming in East Halls, according to timely warning notifications issued by the university.

It is the second time this calendar year where three forcible sex offenses were reported on the same day to Penn State police. (Feb. 28 was the first.) That never before happened prior to 2020, since the university started issuing timely warning notifications in 2015.

Here’s a look at each of Saturday’s reported offenses:

There is no known connection between the most recent timely warnings, and and all incidents remain under investigation, university police public information director Jenn Cruden wrote in an email Saturday.

Top headlines in your inbox

Get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We hope victims and others are feeling empowered to come forward as historically sexual assault is an underreported crime for a variety of reasons,” Cruden added.

Since August, there have been seven total sexual assaults reported at University Park. The two forcible sex offenses in East Halls account for the fourth and fifth such incidents in that residence hall complex so far this fall semester.

According to the timely warnings issued by Penn State, it can be “assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community.”

University Park provides several resources for sexual assault victims, including medical assistance and emotional support, which can be found on the Title IX page at titleix.psu.edu/resources-penn-state-university-park and also as outlined elsewhere on the university’s website.

Profile Image of Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service