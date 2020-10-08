Penn State will replace spring break with on-campus ‘wellness days’ to discourage travel

Penn State students may not have a spring break next semester, but they will have a few days off from classes.

The university announced Thursday that wellness days will be integrated into the spring 2021 calendar to replace the traditional weeklong spring break in an attempt to “support the mental health and well-being of students, faculty and staff,” officials wrote in a release. The elimination of spring break aims to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by limiting out-of-county travel.

The special non-instructional wellness programs will be developed and delivered during this time to support and engage students and staff. University offices will also remain open, while no classes will be held.

“The health and safety of our community during the ongoing pandemic has guided our decision-making for spring semester and the subsequent elimination of spring break. We also know it’s important to practice self-care and take care of our mental well-being,” Penn State President Eric Barron said. “Our community is dealing with added stressors and pressure from COVID-19, and the addition of wellness days will provide a break from course instruction and offer additional programming to support instructors, students and staff.”

Specific dates and numbers of wellness days have not yet been announced, but a committee is being formed to identify how they will be implemented. The committee is being formed by Andrea Dowhower, associate vice president for Student Affairs; Elizabeth Seymour, chair of the University Faculty Senate and associate teaching professor at Penn State Altoona; and Michael Verderame, senior associate dean in the Graduate School.

“Everyone has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s important we as a community work together to maintain our health and well-being,” Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones said. “Programs offered on wellness days will be designed to help us stay connected with others, while providing access to resources to help us all have a successful spring semester.”

There have been nearly 3,000 positive cases at University Park since mid-August, according to Penn State’s COVID-19 dashboard.