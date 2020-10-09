Penn State’s walk-up COVID-19 testing site for students, employees moves indoors to Pegula

With colder temperatures on the way, Penn State announced Thursday that it has moved its walk-up COVID-19 testing location indoors at University Park.

The previous location, at the HUB Parking Deck, was moved to the main concourse of the Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, according to the university. The site is designed for asymptomatic students and employees — meaning those who show no symptoms — while students with symptoms should schedule an appointment through University Health Services either online or by calling 863-0774.

Employees who experience symptoms are asked to stay home and call their health care provider.

According to the university, registration is not required for the walk-up location, which is open for students from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and for employees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students and employees will still need to bring their ID and smartphone to the Pegula location, however, and are asked to refrain from eating, drinking, chewing or smoking 30 minutes before the test.

Employees who are listed in the university’s Return to Work database are eligible for the free tests and are asked to work with their supervisors to request time to take said tests.

Signs around Pegula will direct those interested where to go. Additional information about the university’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing processes can be found at https://virusinfo.psu.edu.