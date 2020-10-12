Penn State fraternity suspended through the summer of 2024 after allegations of hazing

Penn State suspended a fraternity on South Allen Street for four years after a joint investigation found allegations of misconduct related to hazing, the university announced Friday.

The Alpha Psi Chapter of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity — on 500 S. Allen St. in State College — was suspended through summer 2024 after allegations of hazing during the new member education process, in addition to furnishing alcohol to minors and violations of university regulations during their recruitment practices. Penn State recommended suspension, and the national organization revoked the chapter’s charter on Sept. 28, after an appeals process.

It is the third fraternity suspended this fall, although the previous two — Pi Kappa Alpha and Phi Kappa Psi — were disciplined in August for violating COVID-19-related policies.

“Hazing in any form must become unacceptable to all of us,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said in a written statement. “Until all of our students demonstrate an understanding of that simple truth, we will offer educational programming to prevent them from hazing and aggressively respond in every instance where they do.”

The specific allegations, and what acts the hazing entailed, were not immediately made known.

According to the university, the suspension means Sigma Tau Gamma will not be able to participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events — including participating in universitywide events as an organization. The fraternity has lost all privileges as a recognized student organization.

The university also noted that Pennsylvania’s Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law, which was signed into law in October 2018, created a tiered penalty system for hazing that established stricter punishment and holds both individuals and organizations accountable. The law was named after the 19-year-old Penn State sophomore who died after a Beta Theta Pi pledge event.