Penn State named one of nation’s most LGBTQ-friendly universities by Campus Pride

Penn State has been recognized as one of the nation’s friendliest universities to the LGBTQ community.

Campus Pride, a national nonprofit, recently named Penn State among the country’s 40 most LGBTQ-friendly campuses on its annual “Best of the Best” list based on criteria from 50-plus questions. The organization offered the university a perfect overall five-star score on its Campus Pride Index, along with six other Big Ten schools in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

Penn State was rated on eight different LGBTQ subsets, from policy inclusion to recruitment and retention. Here’s a further breakdown of the university’s report card:

LGBTQ Policy Inclusion: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars LGBTQ Support & Institutional Commitment: 5 stars

5 stars LGBTQ Academic Life: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars LGBTQ Student Life: 5 stars

5 stars LGBTQ Housing & Residence Life: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars LGBTQ Campus Safety: 5 stars

5 stars LGBTQ Counseling & Health: 5 stars

5 stars LGBTQ Recruitment & Retention Efforts: 4.5 stars

Three anonymous students and one anonymous employee praised the university on Campus Pride, with one Chinese International gay graduate student writing, “I feel like I found a place in the center where I can be myself and feel like I am at home. There is a community here for me.”

In October alone, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host a total of 10 activities and events. The university also boasts an LGBTQA Student Resource Center, policies that offer protection to the LGBTQ community and a sexuality and gender studies minor — in addition to mentorship programs, leadership retreats and a Lavender Graduation, which celebrates the achievements of students in the LGBTQ community.

“This recognition showcases the hard work of students, faculty and staff working together in support of and dedication toward our sexual and gender diverse communities,” Brian Patchcoski, director of Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, said in a written statement. “Through the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, along with our colleague advocacy units, Penn State continues to provide the support to further our innovation and intention to infuse diversity, equity and inclusion across the student experience.”

In the Big Ten, every school was ranked four stars or higher. By comparison, in the Southeastern Conference, seven schools did not participate in the index, while four schools were ranked 2.5 stars or worse. Among the highest in the SEC were Kentucky (5 stars), Missouri (4.5 stars) and Vanderbilt (4 stars).