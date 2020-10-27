Penn State student reports indecent assault last week at HUB

A man was reported to have “inappropriately touched” a female Penn State student at the HUB Robeson Cultural Center last week, according to a timely warning notification issued Tuesday by the university.

According to the report, the victim reported Tuesday that the indecent assault occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 20 from inside the HUB on campus. The alleged perpetrator was known to the victim.

It is the eighth forcible sex offense reported on campus since August. Seven of those involved the offender being known by the victim.

University Park provides several resources for sexual assault victims, including medical assistance and emotional support, which can be found on the Title IX page at titleix.psu.edu/resources-penn-state-university-park and also as outlined elsewhere on the university’s website.