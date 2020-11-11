Penn State reimplements alternative grading system for undergrads during COVID-19 pandemic

Following a formal vote last month by the Faculty Senate, Penn State announced Wednesday that it will reimplement its alternative grading system this semester “to support and provide flexibility” for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The alternative grading system, which was first utilized in the spring, will allow undergraduate students to keep their earned grades or have one or more grades replaced with three alternative grades that have no bearing on GPA — SAT (Satisfactory: Equivalent to a C or better), V (Pass: Equivalent to a D) or Z (No grade: Can be used to replace an F; treated similarly to a late-drop).

Still, the university cautioned students who plan to take advantage of the alternative grades.

“Learning is measured in additional ways beyond GPA, and students considering any alternative grades should meet with their academic advisor to consider the potential implications of using alternative grades on future academic and professional pursuits — including future applications to graduate, law or medical school, applications to professional licensing organizations, and employment opportunities,” the university wrote in a news release. “Students are strongly encouraged to consult with their advisor about the implications of using alternative grading.”

Students can opt-in for alternative grades starting Dec. 23 in LionPath and ending midnight Jan. 12.

The alternative grading option doesn’t come as a surprise. The University Park Undergraduate Association, the local student government, held several discussions on the topic in October and released a survey that found 68.75% of 5,270 respondents said they would utilize alternative grading. The Faculty Senate then recommended implementing the system Oct. 29 by a 108-36 vote.

The university’s Administrative Council on Undergraduate Education supported the move in early November, and the university made it official Wednesday by releasing more details.

Alternative grading is available to undergraduate students across all campuses. Graduate students are not eligible for alternative grades except in extreme cases, and more information is expected soon on The Graduate School’s website.

Although alternative grades don’t count toward GPA, students can still receive academic warnings or academic suspensions based on their GPA from all remaining standard letter grades — something that wasn’t done during the spring semester. Students who receive academic sanctions in a course can also not use alternative grades for that specific course.

Other details are still forthcoming. It’s still not known how alternative grades will impact Dean’s List calculations and entrance-to-major requirements. The use of alternative grades might also make students ineligible for certain awards and scholarships, although those details are expected to be finalized by Dec. 3.

Fall classes are scheduled to end Dec. 11, although final exams continue until Dec. 18. The spring semester begins Jan. 19.