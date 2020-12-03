Penn State signs on to international letter, urging G20 leaders to fight climate change

Penn State became one of 37 universities from around the world to recently sign on to a letter urging G20 leaders to protect humankind and fight climate change — a move that university president Eric Barron said made him “proud.”

The letter, drafted by the International Universities Climate Alliance, addresses the 19 member countries and European Union in the G20. It asks leaders to learn lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, heed expert advice and work toward net-zero emission plans while maintaining commitments under the Paris Agreement, which sets specific emission targets for countries.

“To help address the challenges of climate change, there’s an urgent need to integrate sustainability in all we do at Penn State,” Barron said Wednesday in a written statement. “That’s why I’m proud Penn State has endorsed the Climate Alliance’s Declaration to the G20 Leaders. And I’m proud of our sustainability work in everything from agriculture to business models to the arts and humanities.

“We recognize that climate change is one of the biggest threats facing our world. We also know that the probability of discovering solutions for climate change is far greater if we work together.”

According to the letter, G20 members — which include the likes of the U.S., India, Russia, Brazil, Germany and China — consume 95% of the world’s coal and more than 70% of its oil and gas. They also produce 80% of the world’s CO2 emissions.

The relatively brief letter, which stands at fewer than 300 words, mainly encourages leaders in “decarbonising the economy to build a climate-resilient world for future generations.” It also cites the Paris Agreement, which the U.S. formally pulled out of last month — but is expected to re-join shortly after President-Elect Joe Biden takes office.

The Paris Agreement has been signed on by nearly 200 nations.

Tom Richard, director of Penn State’s Institutes of Energy and the Environment, said in a news release that the world stands at a crossroads when it comes to climate change.

“While the situation is dire, we now know that we can reverse climate change,” Richard said. “Energy efficiency, renewables, carbon-smart farming and sustainable forestry are already cost effective. These and other solutions are proven strategies that not only reduce atmospheric CO2 but also create jobs and can reinvigorate the economy. Investments in innovation and implementation of these solutions provide a path to a sustainable future.”

Penn State has been a member of the International Universities Climate Alliance since last year. The alliance bills itself as a consortium that represents “the world’s highest-performing climate research institutions” with a united mission to communicate climate change.

