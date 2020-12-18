Penn State changed its spring semester plans. Here’s what you should know

Penn State has delayed the start of in-person classes for the spring semester by nearly four weeks, citing the worsening COVID-19 outbreak as a driving factor in the decision.

Fully remote classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 19 and continue through Feb. 12, according to a Friday announcement. In-person classes are scheduled to resume Feb. 15 at all campuses.

The university did not rule out extending the delay, if necessary. The 15-week semester is set to end April 30, with finals week beginning May 3.

Disease prevalence rates and hospitalizations are “moving in the wrong direction,” university President Eric Barron said in a written statement.

“While we know this creates a number of challenges for our community, we are very concerned with the current outlook across the country and the commonwealth and believe this is the most responsible way to begin our semester,” Barron said. “Shifting to a remote start has been a scenario we have been preparing for by building flexibility into every level of our operations in order to prioritize our students’ academic achievement.”

Delaying the return of thousands of students during a nationwide resurgence of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is expected to “protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Barron wrote in an email to the broader Penn State community.

It should also give front-line health care workers time to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Students are “strongly discouraged” from returning to Happy Valley during the remote period, unless it is necessary for work or academic programs.

“We recognize the critical importance of a return to on-campus learning and to being able to offer in-person experiences that are not currently possible,” Barron said. “We are committed to bringing our students back to our campuses, and in accordance with state and federal guidance.”

All students who return before Feb. 15 are required to test negative. The university plans to test nearly every student within three days of their intended return.

Residence halls and campus dining facilities are not expected to reopen during the remote period.

“Our commitment to our students has not wavered and we are here to support you and ready to deliver the same high-quality education to enable you to move forward with your academic, personal and career goals,” Barron said. “We know this continues to be a stressful and difficult time for many, and we encourage all students to reach out if you need support and to access the variety of academic, engagement, wellness and other offerings available through our university.”