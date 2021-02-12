Penn State among the nation’s first to offer a COVID-19 class. Here’s how it’s trying to make an impact

People walk in front of Old Main on the Penn State campus in the snow on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

As the seriousness of COVID-19 started coming into focus last February, Penn State Professor Frank Ritter remembered driving back from New England thinking to himself how that would be his last trip for a while. He also had one other thought.

“What can we do to help?” Ritter remembered asking himself.

The cognitive scientist immediately got to work and, less than a year later, has a lot to show for it: Not only did he publish a book, with the help of 10 co-authors, on protecting yourself during the pandemic — but he also organized a one-credit Penn State class to complement the 202-page paperback.

Penn State is believed to be the first school in the Big Ten, and one of the first in the nation, to offer a COVID-19-related class, which started earlier this spring. The goal is to look beyond the scratch-the-surface messages — wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask — and delve into both the theory and the specifics. How long do you need to wash your hands? What kind of soap should you use? Why are you washing your hands anyway?

The book, titled, “Skills to Obstruct Pandemics: How to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19 and similar infections,” was published Dec. 19. The class was developed soon thereafter and, because of the book’s late publishing date, the general elective for upperclassmen wasn’t offered until after the fall semester ended.

“Doing it this quickly was pretty amazing,” said Professor Edward Glantz, co-author of the book and co-instructor of the course with Ritter and Professor Amanda Clase. “It’s a smaller group, but that’s better with what we’re doing because it’s intense discussion and reflection. I think the book is phenomenal.”

Although the IST 497 class currently has just six students, Ritter and Glantz hope to offer the online course in future semesters. Ritter said he’s optimistic about the summer, although a Penn State spokesperson acknowledged the university has not yet made a decision about future semesters.

Still, the goal isn’t just to teach students in this class; the hope is those students can spread the lessons to their peers and families. And Ritter was adamant, if he and his fellow instructors wanted to make a difference, then they needed to start the class as soon as humanly possible — whether or not the class roster was full.

“We all have to do what we can,” Ritter added. “And those of us working on the tutor and the book, on a skills-based approach to slow down the pandemic, we wanted to do it as soon as possible — and as soon as possible was this spring.”

So far, students have been receptive to the new class.

Hannah Caminiti, a senior and nursing major, decided to take the course at the recommendation of another professor. Although the book and class are designed to be accessible to students in any field, Caminiti said she appreciates more fully understanding the “why” behind certain guidelines — and she thinks that’s helpful for her peers, too.

“I think it’s beneficial no matter what major you are,” Caminiti said. “Just getting a good understanding of this pandemic and different aspects of it, I think it’s beneficial for freshmen to take as an intro course or even seniors. I think any student could take it.”

Of course, both the book and the class dive a lot deeper — and provide a lot more details — but the three instructors, who each boast a Ph.D. in a different discipline, try to keep it approachable. Each of the book’s 19 chapters also offers a short quiz that just as easily serves as an FAQ.

Is a shopping cart handle that’s been cleaned with disinfectant wipes free from the virus? (Yes.) Is it more important to wear gloves while using a bank ATM or disinfecting surfaces? (Disinfecting surfaces.) What’s the best way to dry your hands — hand towel, paper towel or air dryer? (Paper towel.)

Ritter, whose expertise lies in creating online tutors, put in more than 100 hours of work to see this project through. He developed the idea last February, organized a decorated team with about a half-dozen doctorates and finished the book by June, wrapped up editing in September, published in December — and started teaching by January.

For Ritter, Glantz and Clase, the last year has been a whirlwind. But, in some ways, they know their work in this class is just starting.

“The goal is to do what we can to slow down the spread of this pandemic,” Ritter said. “And my job is to teach people and develop knowledge, and to develop tutors to teach knowledge. ... And so it just seems like the right thing to do is, to do what you can.”

Those interested can access the online tutor for free at stopthespread.health and/or purchase the book online for $18.95 (Sunbury Press), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health.