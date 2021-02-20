Penn State

Dr. Anthony Fauci among 4 honorees to take part in Penn State’s Page Center Awards

A small Penn State research center focused on ethics and public communication is set to honor four icons next week — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is set to participate in the virtual event.

The Arthur W. Page Center will honor the quartet during its fifth annual awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, recognizing them “for long careers ethically and responsibly communicating with the public.” Tickets to the online event are free, although donations are suggested for both professionals ($50) and professors ($25).

Among the honorees are Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS Newshour; Eugene Robinson, Washington Post columnist and editor; and Bill Heyman, CEO of Heyman Associates. The four will each receive the Larry Foster Award for Integrity in Public Communication.

“The breadth and authority of this year’s class of Larry Foster Award honorees is as inspirational as it is impressive,” Bill Nielsen, chair of the Page Center advisory board, said in a written statement. “The best way to promote truth and integrity is to hear from those who showcase those values in everything they do.”

Each honoree will take part in a live Q&A session with a focus on the importance of truth-telling and integrity in their work. The event is slated to last until 8:30 p.m.

The Page Center describes the primary purpose of the event to “celebrate icons of ethics, truth and integrity in public communication.” It is also designed to support research projects by the center, which has funded more than 250 scholars since 2004.

A closer look at the four honorees:

Past honorees include Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times; Gwen Ifill, former anchor of PBS Newshour (posthumous); Thomas Kean Sr., former New Jersey governor; Alan Murray, president and CEO of Fortune; Ginger Hardage, former senior VP of culture and communications at Southwest Airlines; and Marilyn Laurie, former executive VP of public relations at AT&T (posthumous).

Located in Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, the Page Center aims to “advance integrity in corporate and public communications.” It was founded by Larry Foster, a Penn State alumnus and public relations expert.

Those interested in attending virtually can find more information on the Page Center’s website.

