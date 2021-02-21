Penn State Thon raises more than $10 million to combat pediatric cancer

The 2021 fundraising total is revealed virtually on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Screenshot/Thon.org

Despite a pandemic and mostly virtual yearlong fundraising efforts, the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon raised $10,638,078.62 million to combat pediatric cancer.

Nearly 600 dancers participated from their homes in the first-ever virtual Thon, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

Normally, dancers would stand for a full 46 hours from Friday to Sunday. However, this year dancers were encouraged to rest from midnight to 6 a.m. because they didn’t have access to the usual medical resources an event at the Bryce Jordan Center would include.

Artists Quinn XCII and Louis The Child kicked off Thon’s performance lineup. Other performances included the bands OK Otter and Go Go Gadjet.

Since 2016, Thon has raised an average of $11,127,301 annually to benefit Four Diamonds to fund cancer research and related medical expenses at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

Thon has raised over $180 million total since its first dance marathon in 1973, bringing in over $10 million each year since 2012.

Penn State Fayette raised the most out of commonwealth campuses, raising $46,112.

Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha led Penn State Greek life organizations in fundraising with $322,346. Taylor Bertini and Giavonna Borgese led the independent dancer couple totals with $11,145.

Thon’s 2020 total was $11,696,942.38.