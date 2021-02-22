Penn State student reports sexual assault in East Halls, the 7th there since August

adrey@centredaily.com

Another Penn State student has reported a sexual assault in East Halls, where mostly freshmen reside, making it the seventh such incident there since August.

Overall, it is the 11th forcible sex offense reported on campus since August. It is the second this spring, since students started returning to campus Feb. 9 because in-person classes were delayed due to COVID-19.

According to a timely warning issued Sunday by the university, the alleged assault occurred sometime between midnight and 3:30 a.m. Sunday — with the offense reported by 6 a.m. Sunday. The victim said they knew the perpetrator, as was the case in 10 of University Park’s 11 such reported assaults.

The exact location or residence hall in East Halls, where the sexual assault occurred, was not released.

According to the timely warnings issued by Penn State, it can be “assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community.”

University Park provides several resources for sexual assault victims, including medical assistance and emotional support, which can be found on the Title IX page at titleix.psu.edu/resources-penn-state-university-park and also as outlined elsewhere on the university’s website.